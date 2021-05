SAN ANTONIO — Fewer people are lining up to get the coronavirus vaccine. One man wanted to tell his story to try to convince anyone reading this to get vaccinated. 52-year-old Victor Roman is a truck driver. Last June, what he thought was allergies turned out to be the coronavirus. He's still undergoing intense rehab to try to get his life back. He told us, "I went to work, did okay. Second day was a little bit worse. Third day, they sent me home."