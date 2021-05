AUSTIN — The Texas House is one step closer to passing a contentious bill that would ban abortions the moment a fetal heartbeat is detected. After passing on second reading Wednesday, the highly debated bill loaded with other hotly contested provisions, now faces final passage from the House. The Senate would have to agree with changes made in the lower chamber before sending the measure to Gov. Greg Abbott, who has already made known that he will sign it if it arrives at his desk. The Senate already has approved its version.