Show us your cicada photos here

By WCPO staff
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 1 hour ago
They're here, and WCPO wants your photos!

The Brood X cicadas have sat dormant underground for the last 17 years, waiting for the Midwestern summer weather to call them to the surface.

As more and more neighborhoods report cicada-sightings, WCPO is compiling a season-long photo gallery of the natural phenomenon.

Submit your cicada photos using the "Submit your photo" form in the box below.

Note: Photo submissions will not appear in the gallery immediately, so check back soon after submitting your cicada pictures!

To view the photos in gallery mode, click or tap on one of the photos and use the arrows to scroll left or right.

