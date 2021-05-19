newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

GOAT Pele enters crypto world to benefit those in poverty

By Ian Romaker
kulturehub.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articlePele, FIFA’s most decorated soccer star, launched his own NFT to commemorate his life’s efforts and further cement his legacy. The 80-year-old legend is seen by many as the GOAT in soccer, and now Pele has entered the crypto space. In collaboration with Kingsletter and Visual Lab, Edson Arantes do...

kulturehub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pele
Person
Pelé
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#World Soccer#World History#World Poverty#Legacy#Nft#Visual Lab#Ethernity Chain#Juventus#Ac Milan#The Pele Foundation#Digital Tokens#Collectible Trading Cards#Star#Collaboration#Bravo#Collection#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Gold
News Break
World
News Break
Society
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Crypto
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
FIFA
Related
Socceronlinegambling.com

Real Shock: Zidane to Leave Madrid at the End of the Season

Zidane has just eight days left in his reign at Real Madrid. The French manager will end his second stint at Real at the end of the season. “Zizou” had one year left in his contract, but will not honor it. The 48-year old has already informed his players of the decision, according to Radio Onda Cero journalist Fernando Burgos. Madrid-based newspaper Marca reported that the meeting between Zidane and Real’s players took place last Saturday after the Spanish giants were knocked out of the Champions League semifinals by Chelsea. The Frenchman opened up after the training session and spoke about the need for change in the team. According to Marca, Zidane’s decision is “firm and long thought about.”
Tennisatptour.com

Federer Enters Comic Book World With Globi

Roger Federer fans will be delighted to hear that the Swiss will never stop playing tennis, at least in cartoon form. This week, Globi released its 92nd edition of the Globi series titled “Globi and Roger”. The iconic blue parrot, who can best be described as Switzerland’s Mickey Mouse, was created by Robert Lips in 1932 as a cartoon strip that later became a picture book. Globi has been most popular in Switzerland and Federer boasts his own comic collection from his childhood.
MoviesThrive Global

Scott Morgan of Crypto Integrity Tao & Creativity First Films: “No force, leader, or nation benefits from prolonged war”

No force, leader, or nation benefits from prolonged war. The phrase “Trade War” engages politics, and politics can change direction like the wind. China needs a financially-healthy United States, and the United States needs the creative minds, M.A.C. classes, and film audience of China. In the “Trade war” I.P. rights drive a lot of dialogue. Blockchain DLT security — especially on the level of what TRON provides through JUST services — prevents all entertainment I.P. and royalty theft. The breakthrough finance and investment system of Creativity First Films automatically gives any Chinese investor equal share of I.P. rights, the permission to film a duplicate version in Chinese, and access to the sandbox of innovation. The potential will be realized in 2021, with the first look given at the event in Las Vegas. It will be thrilling to see how investors not just from China but also from ASEAN, Switzerland, India, and the Middle East will innovate and create their own inspiring patents.
Charitiesdevex.com

World Vision to launch $1B campaign to fight extreme poverty

On Friday, Christian humanitarian organization World Vision is set to launch what it calls “the largest capital campaign in its 70-year history.” The Every Last One campaign intends to raise $1 billion by 2023 in a bid to lift 60 million people out of extreme poverty. Even before this week’s...
Soccersempremilan.com

Report: Milan officially contact entourage of 24-year-old Argentine defender – the latest

AC Milan have officially reached out to the entourage of Marco Senesi to gauge his availability ahead of the summer window, a report claims. It was reported earlier today by TMW that Milan are once again closely following the left-footed central defender. The 24-year-old Argentine was linked to Milan last summer and now the Rossoneri are talking about him again as a possible reinforcement ahead of next season.
UEFAFrankfort Times

Milan has to wait until final day for Champions League fate

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus will have to wait until the final day of the season to see which two teams qualify for next season’s Champions League. Milan, which is bidding to return to Europe’s elite after an eight-year absence, could only draw 0-0 against Cagliari on Sunday to leave it level on points with Napoli after Gennaro Gattuso’s side won 2-0 at Fiorentina.
UEFAThe Offside

Official: AC Milan and Sweden Striker Withdraws From The EUROs Squad

AC Milan announced via MilanNews.it that striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will need to undergo a six week treatment and recovery program following an injury sustained in the 3-0 win over Juventus about a week and a half ago. The veteran striker was visited by Dr Volker Musahl for an issue with his knee.
UEFAYardbarker

Fiorentina want to give star striker big pay rise and €80-100m clause to fend off Milan

Fiorentina want to try and fend off interest from AC Milan and other top clubs in striker Dusan Vlahovic and are preparing a contract offer, a report claims. Many outlets are continuing to report that Vlahovic is Milan’s number one target to reinforce the attack this season as the management look for a young centre-forward who can rotate with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and allow the Swede to manage his work load better.
UEFAThe Offside

AC Milan Bottle Opportunity To Clinch Champions League Place In 0-0 Draw With Cagliari

AC Milan had a huge opportunity to clinch their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League against Cagliari who were placed just above the relegation and completely collapsed. The Rossoneri provided a thoroughly underwhelming performance just a week their huge win againct Torino away from home. The terrible performances at the San Siro continue as the Rossoneri drew 0-0 with Cagliari. Milan now head into the final round of Serie A fixtures against Atalanta needing a victory to finally get back into the UCL.
FIFAdexerto.com

FIFA 21 TOTW 34 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 34 will be dropping into packs soon enough, and even though TOTS reigns supreme, this week could have some nice players. So, let’s get into the predictions. There are only a few weeks left of domestic football around Europe, with title races being wrapped...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Chelsea centre back rumors: Raphaël Varane, Pau Torres, Fikayo Tomori latest

Manchester United were set to bid £40m for Real Madrid’s Raphaël Varane after “exploratory talks” with the defender’s entourage, but according to Diario AS, that bid is likely to fall short, with Real still valuing the 28-year-old at €70m. While Real could accept something slightly lower, United’s bid is said to be way below expectations.
UEFATribal Football

AC Milan midfielder Calhanoglu remains unsure of future

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu says his future won't depend on Champions League qualification. Calhanoglu's contract expires next month. “I am very happy that we reached this point. We're fired up and want to book our spot in the Champions League," Calhanoglu told Sky Italia. “I always said that I...
Commodities & Futurebuffalonynews.net

PROMISE, the Latest Discovery of Potential in Crypto World

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Recently, Promise Limited is thrilled to present the launching of the PROMISE token. The DeFi marketplace has exploded since the launch of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. By locking or staking cryptocurrencies, users can make generate revenue. While DeFi presents great, attractive, and exciting potentials, it is still fraught with several drawbacks and bottlenecks.
cryptoslate.com

Crypto.com becomes official crypto and NFT sponsor of Ice Hockey World Championship

Cryptocurrency services and products provider Crypto.com has signed a two-year Official Sponsorship Agreement as the exclusive cryptocurrency and NFT sponsor of the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, as per a release over the weekend. The championship will be held in Riga, Latvia from 21 May – 6 June 2021,...
Socceronefootball.com

Icon: Marco van Basten’s best goals for Ajax

Marco van Basten was one of the world’s finest footballers at his glorious peak, the elegant goalscoring spearhead of Ajax, AC Milan and the Dutch national side. Van Basten was as complete a centre-forward as football can remember, capable of spectacular goals off either foot and a forward who put the glorious finishing touches to some sensational passages of play for both club and country.
UEFAfootball-news24.com

The ranking of top scorers in Europe

Moment of history this weekend in the Bundesliga. By converting his penalty in Freiburg (2-2), Robert Lewandowski equaled Gerd Müller’s legendary record dating from the 1971/72 season by scoring 40 goals in one season. The Pole still has one match, against Augsburg, to cross this historic bar. The Bayern Munich striker is logically at the top of the ranking of the best scorers in Europe.
Worldktwb.com

World has entered stage of ‘vaccine apartheid’ – WHO head

ZURICH (Reuters) – The world has reached a situation of “vaccine apartheid”, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, and was no longer just at risk of that status. “The big problem is a lack of sharing. So the solution is more sharing,” he told a virtual...