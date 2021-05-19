GOAT Pele enters crypto world to benefit those in poverty

No force, leader, or nation benefits from prolonged war. The phrase “Trade War” engages politics, and politics can change direction like the wind. China needs a financially-healthy United States, and the United States needs the creative minds, M.A.C. classes, and film audience of China. In the “Trade war” I.P. rights drive a lot of dialogue. Blockchain DLT security — especially on the level of what TRON provides through JUST services — prevents all entertainment I.P. and royalty theft. The breakthrough finance and investment system of Creativity First Films automatically gives any Chinese investor equal share of I.P. rights, the permission to film a duplicate version in Chinese, and access to the sandbox of innovation. The potential will be realized in 2021, with the first look given at the event in Las Vegas. It will be thrilling to see how investors not just from China but also from ASEAN, Switzerland, India, and the Middle East will innovate and create their own inspiring patents.