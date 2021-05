EBay Sellers Can Now Transfer Earnings Directly to Bank Account. If you sell on eBay, you will no longer have to use a PayPal account to get paid. Funds can be send directly to a bank account. The new option is not yet live for everyone, but some sellers can already make the switch. If you haven’t received a notification yet, you don’t need to take any action at this time. Most eBay sellers will be on the new eBay payments experience in 2021.