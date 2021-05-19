newsbreak-logo
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 51 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleMeitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,403 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of CyberArk Software worth $32,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

