PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$17.50

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 51 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleOther equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.75 to $15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

