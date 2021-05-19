PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$17.50

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.75 to $15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.