Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 209,373 shares during the period. Nova Measuring Instruments accounts for approximately 1.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.'s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $39,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.