Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNC. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.77.