Germany welcomes US sanctions waivers on Russia gas pipeline

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister on Wednesday welcomed the Biden administration’s decision to waive sanctions against entities and individuals involved in a controversial Russian pipeline, describing the move as “constructive.”. The United States has long opposed the project, which brings natural gas from Russia to Germany. They have argued...

