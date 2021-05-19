Dr. Fauci Says This Is What Made Him Finally Ditch His Mask Indoors
On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shifted its mask recommendations to say that—in nearly every scenario—fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks, indoors or outdoors. It hasn't even been a week since the announcement, but people across the country have already begun shedding their masks. That includes White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD. Although the infectious disease expert has been fully vaccinated for months, he revealed that he only became comfortable going without a mask indoors after the CDC's recent announcement, because he wanted to make sure people saw that his behavior was in line with the agency's recommendations.bestlifeonline.com