Dr. Fauci Says This Is What Made Him Finally Ditch His Mask Indoors

The U.S. will likely ease up on indoor mask guidelines “in real time” as COVID-19 vaccinations continue to increase, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday. “I think you’re going to probably be seeing that as we go along and as more people get vaccinated,” Fauci, the top White House medical adviser, told ABC News’ “This Week.” “We do need to start being more liberal as we get more people vaccinated [because] the number of cases per day will absolutely go down. We’re averaging about 43,000 a day. We’ve got to get it much, much lower than that. When that gets lower, the risk of any infection, indoor or outdoor, diminishes dramatically.”