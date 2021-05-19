newsbreak-logo
COVID Help Desk: Can someone traveling from outside Houston get a vaccine here?

By Gwendolyn Wu
Houston Chronicle
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleYes. Several vaccine clinic websites, including the Houston Health Department’s, say that proof of residency, citizenship or insurance is not required to get a shot at their locations. It may be easier to find a COVID-19 vaccine dose here than in other parts of the state. In fact, if the...

www.houstonchronicle.com
Texas GovernmentHouston Chronicle

Texas records zero COVID-19 deaths for first day in over a year

For the first time in 14 months, the state of Texas has gone one day without recording a single COVID-19 death. According to data from the Department of State Health Services, the state reached the milestone on Sunday — the only time that has occurred since the pandemic first hit Houston in March 2020.
Texas SocietyKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
kut.org

India The Lost Tiger Has Been Found In Houston

Police announced on Twitter that India, the lost tiger filmed roaming West Houston before being snatched up by its alleged owner last week, was found unharmed Saturday night. India was taken to BARC, the city’s animal shelter facility. During a media briefing, Houston Police Department Commander Ron Borza confirmed that Victor Cuevas was indeed the owner of the tiger, and that his wife, Gia, turned the tiger over to police.
Texas LifestyleWLFI.com

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of "the resort-style athletic" Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.
Posted by
KAJA KJ 97

Man Infected With Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Trip To Texas Beach

A Texas man was infected with flesh-eating bacteria after a family trip to the beach. Robbin Kelly-Dunn says her husband Darrell had to be hospitalized after they and other family members visited Crystal Beach in Galveston County on May 5. Darrell was involved in a golf cart crash that day,...
Texas GovernmentPosted by
The Hill

Texas to cut off $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefit

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday said Texas would cut off emergency federal unemployment benefits that provide $300 in weekly payments starting June 26. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said, noting that the number of job openings in the state was on par with the number of people receiving benefits.
Texas HealthHouston Chronicle

HCA expanding Level 2 trauma care to two more locations

In a Houston Chronicle story in 2016 by reporter Todd Ackerman, a doctor was quoted as saying, “Right now, in trauma care, where you live determines if you live.”. On April 12, 2021, while on his way home from work late Monday afternoon Levi Harris was in a single vehicle accident when the steering box and brakes on his truck failed and he struck a tree going 70 mph. Harris was cognizant enough to get himself out of the truck before collapsing on the lawn of the home where he struck the tree. He suffered major life-threatening injuries including a broken sternum in three places, a collapsed lung, a painful burn on his cheek and ear from the air bag, and a serious tear in one of the main arteries to his heart. His life was in the balance as he was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe Hospital’s Level II trauma center where he was immediately rushed into surgery. He survived the surgery and spent three days in the intensive care unit.
Texas Lifestylebluebonnetnews.com

Houston rescue steps up to help unvaccinated, unwanted dogs in the Plum Grove area

While many people were celebrating Mother’s Day on May 9, a group of volunteers with This is Houston animal rescue were immunizing and treating 75 dogs at a pop-up animal clinic in the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove. By 11 a.m., the surge of people seeking treatment for their animals had depleted all of the medications that were donated to the animal rescue, and the clinic was forced to close early.
Texas EducationPosted by
KHOU

50 Cent bringing advanced business labs to 3 HISD high schools

HOUSTON — Houston has welcomed music icon 50 Cent with open arms, and now the accomplished rapper and businessman is returning the love with plans for more financial investments. According to Mayor Sylvester Turner, the rapper's charity organization G Unity Foundation and Houston United Group have partnered to found an...