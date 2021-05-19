Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.31.