Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CJT has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$247.08.