newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 50 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Scotiabank#Stock Price#Target Price#Gold Price#Cibc#Bank Of America#Td Securities#Cgau#S P#Kumtor Gold Mine#Trading#Investment#Exploration#Index#Canada#Asia#British Columbia#Kyrgyz Republic#Mount Milligan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Economymodernreaders.com

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Scotiabank

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close. Other equities research...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNC. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.77.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Home Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Boosts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$12.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TAC has been the subject of several other...
Metal Miningmining.com

Centerra Gold to launch arbitration against Kyrgyzstan over Kumtor mine

Canada’s Centerra Gold (TSX: CG) initiated binding arbitration against the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic in a legal skirmish related to the company’s Kumtor mine. In early May, lawmakers in Kyrgyzstan passed a bill allowing the state to seize Kumtor for up to three months. The decision was made under the argument that the mine – the largest gold operation in the Central Asian nation – may pose danger to locals and the environment.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Target Price at $16.38

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Scotiabank Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$225.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CJT has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$247.08.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canaccord Genuity Trims BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Target Price to C$17.00

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock. BBTV has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating...
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Canaccord Genuity Boosts Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$43.00

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HDIUF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Target Price at $29.33

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target at $18.78

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.78.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $187.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.43.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Shares of OLA stock opened at C$4.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.42. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.07 and a 12 month high of C$7.51.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 17, 2021

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Kosmos Energy showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.69 and a 52-week-low of $0.90. Kosmos Energy closed at $2.95 at the end of the last trading period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.05.