What You Didn't Know About David Chang's Food Magazine, Lucky Peach

We can't help but gush and guffaw over Ina Garten. Everybody does because she is all that, and then some. The host of Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa" has really broken down barriers with her cooking show. Whether you are young, old, or somewhere in between, a celebrity or non-celebrity, chances are you have jumped on the Garten bandwagon with all her other obsessed fans. We get it. The cookbook author is the neighbor we all wished we had. Imagine what it would be like to live next door to Garten and just pop over to borrow a cup of sugar. Would she invite you in for coffee and cake? Would she be whipping up one of her famous chicken dinners for her husband Jeffrey? The possibilities are limitless.