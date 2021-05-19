The Untold Truth Of Saba Wahid
Chef and TV personality Saba Wahid had a surprise in store for her on Instagram when she was nudged by the producers from the popular TV show, "Chopped." According to Eater, she was interested in being a part of the competitive show before, but was told that she simply didn't have the restaurant background required to succeed. "I told them that I don't work in a restaurant by choice," she explained. "I still challenge myself in the kitchen every day, and I know how to hustle. But I never made the cut. But this time, they came to me."www.mashed.com