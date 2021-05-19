newsbreak-logo
Black Lives Matter comes out in solidarity with Palestinians

By Lee Brown
New York Post
 54 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Lives Matter has thrown its full support behind the Palestinians in the ongoing bloody conflict between their Hamas backers and Israel. “Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians,” the protest group declared on its official Twitter page Monday. “We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in...

