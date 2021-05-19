Report: Former LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow "All Systems Go" For Week One NFL Return

It was always Joe Burrow's goal to be ready for week one of the 2021 NFL season. But it appears the quarterback is well on his way to achieving his goal as he is recovering at an accelerated pace from that reconstructive, in-season knee surgery that cost him the second half of his rookie season.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Burrow is "all systems go" for a week one return to the field. Schefter spoke with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the surgeon who performed Burrow's knee surgery and has been with him every step of the way of his recovery process.

"He's on track for full go for start of the season," ElAttrache told Schefter in a text. "He's doing all the work. He's worked his tail off and been an amazingly mature participant in his recovery. He's focused and great to work with."

Burrow was putting together a strong rookie campaign before his injury and the Bengals drafted and signed reinforcements to better help him stay upright moving forward. They also drafted fellow LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase, who figures to be an instant impact player for a Cincinnati offense in need of a No. 1 receiver.

Chase said in his rookie mini camp interview that he was hoping to link up with Burrow in the near future and start throwing and recapturing that chemistry that made the duo so electric in 2019.

"I'm pretty sure that'll happen soon, I'll call him and grab some food but I'm pretty sure he'll show me around sooner or later," Chase said. "Me and Joe haven't thrown routes but I'm pretty sure we'll do that pretty soon. But first I had to take care of the film and on field work."

Burrow has reportedly been throwing for a number of weeks but at last check hadn't been cleared for side to side work yet. In Schefter's article, doctors don't want Burrow going through any kind of contact activity until nine months after surgery, which would bring him right up to the preseason.