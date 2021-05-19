newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Former LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow "All Systems Go" For Week One NFL Return

By Glen West
Posted by 
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 1 hour ago

It was always Joe Burrow's goal to be ready for week one of the 2021 NFL season. But it appears the quarterback is well on his way to achieving his goal as he is recovering at an accelerated pace from that reconstructive, in-season knee surgery that cost him the second half of his rookie season.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Burrow is "all systems go" for a week one return to the field. Schefter spoke with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the surgeon who performed Burrow's knee surgery and has been with him every step of the way of his recovery process.

"He's on track for full go for start of the season," ElAttrache told Schefter in a text. "He's doing all the work. He's worked his tail off and been an amazingly mature participant in his recovery. He's focused and great to work with."

Burrow was putting together a strong rookie campaign before his injury and the Bengals drafted and signed reinforcements to better help him stay upright moving forward. They also drafted fellow LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase, who figures to be an instant impact player for a Cincinnati offense in need of a No. 1 receiver.

Chase said in his rookie mini camp interview that he was hoping to link up with Burrow in the near future and start throwing and recapturing that chemistry that made the duo so electric in 2019.

"I'm pretty sure that'll happen soon, I'll call him and grab some food but I'm pretty sure he'll show me around sooner or later," Chase said. "Me and Joe haven't thrown routes but I'm pretty sure we'll do that pretty soon. But first I had to take care of the film and on field work."

Burrow has reportedly been throwing for a number of weeks but at last check hadn't been cleared for side to side work yet. In Schefter's article, doctors don't want Burrow going through any kind of contact activity until nine months after surgery, which would bring him right up to the preseason.

LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
49
Followers
182
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Quarterback#Espn#Knee Surgery#Cincinnati#Field Work#Dr Neal Elattrache#Routes#Reinforcements#Side Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dan Patrick: Adam Schefter 'Mischaracterized' Aaron Rodgers Packers Report

Dan Patrick: “Adam Schefter I think mischaracterized what he had a week ago, Thursday. This was a collection of information, this wasn’t breaking news, but it was portrayed that way, therefore we all went into the draft going ‘The Packers could trade Aaron Rodgers tonight!... It was framed as huge breaking news and was on the bottom line. I was watching NFL Live when Schefty came on, and he was reading off his phone, and I thought ‘this is breaking news.’ Well, it wasn’t breaking news from the standpoint of ‘if this is an accumulation of information, then this wasn’t breaking news.’ If you’re going to summarize the offseason, which Adam was doing, then it wasn’t characterized that way, therefore I think we all thought something was truly happening in the moment… Speaking with Adam after the show and off the record we found out that he wasn’t going to Cleveland thinking that he’s reporting that Aaron Rodgers is going to be traded, but I think once the Niners’ story got out, then I think he decided that the time was right.” (Full Segment Above)
NFLchatsports.com

Schefter: Aaron Rodgers Has Told Some Teammates He Won't Return to Packers

The saga of Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers continues to add layers. On Friday's episode of Get Up!, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers has told some of his teammates that he "doesn't plan to return" to the Packers:. Get Up. "It's legitimate. He's told some teammates...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Adam Schefter: JOK's Medical Red Flag

Is it safe to say that JOK and his fall in the draft have been a fairly popular topic over the last few days?. Short and sweet - hope he has a long and healthy NFL career ahead of him. They have great fans in Cleveland and a good team. He'll have plenty of support.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

WATCH: Joe Burrow throwing in workout

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered one of the worst injuries in the NFL last season, tearing his ACL and MCL, and damaging his PCL and meniscus during the Washington Football Team in late November. But despite the severity of the injury, it doesn’t appear the second-year quarterback is going to be limited in 2021.
NFLCincy Jungle

Ja’Marr Chase immediately fixes Joe Burrow’s only weakness: deep passes

When superstars are paired together inorganically, like when LeBron James and Chris Bosh joined Dwyane Wade in Miami or when the Los Angeles Lakers added Anthony Davis to James’ squad, we are generally able to recognize the individual talent involved. Meaning, we can say that all of James, Wade, and Davis are Hall of Fame worthy and each plays a critical role in the success of the others.
NFLtwinspires.com

Bengals will regret selecting Ja'Marr Chase over Penei Sewell in NFL Draft

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft was full of surprises. One of the biggest questions leading up to Thursday night was weather Cincinnati would select Ja’Marr Chase or Penei Sewell. Cincinnati ultimately chose Chase with the fifth overall pick, and while the wide receiver was the best player...
NFLchatsports.com

ESPN's Adam Schefter explains why he chose to break Aaron Rodgers story on draft day

Before the beginning of the 2021 NFL Draft, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke one of the biggest news stories of the NFL offseason. Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay. The Packers quarterback apparently wasn't happy with the team amid their second consecutive loss in the NFC Championship Game and the 37-year-old passer wants to be traded away. And trade or no trade, he won't be returning to the team.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

Schefter: Dolphins To Release Bobby McCain

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Miami Dolphins have informed starting safety Bobby McCain that they are going to release him. This move opens up in the neighborhood of $6 million in salary-cap space. With the Dolphins drafting Jevon Holland on Friday of last week this news isn’t surprising. The Dolphins have also brought in free agent safety Malik Hooker in recent days for a visit as well. The Dolphins have a salary cap issue and this move isn’t made because of McCain’s ability and play on the field but because of his salary cap number.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Todd McShay Says 1 QB In 2022 Class Reminds Him Of Joe Burrow

Through two seasons as the starting quarterback for the USC Trojans, Kedon Slovis has made a name for himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft class. ESPN analyst Todd McShay certainly agrees with this sentiment — listing the rising junior as the first QB off the board next year with the No. 2 overall pick in his most recent mock draft.
NFL247Sports

Todd McShay said Joe Burrow must have encouraged Bengals to draft Ja'Marr Chase

After a season-ending knee injury to rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, many expected the Cincinnati Bengals to draft an offensive lineman with the fifth overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, but instead they went with Burrow’s former teammate, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. On NFL Live on Tuesday afternoon, ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay said he thinks Burrow encouraged the front office to take Chase in the draft.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 NFL draft grades roundup

The Cincinnati Bengals repeatedly attacked big needs in the 2021 NFL draft, especially focusing on the trenches on both sides of the football after starting things off with Ja’Marr Chase. So how did the Bengals hold up in the draft grades department?. Let’s say it’s a mixed review. Here’s a...