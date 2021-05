The daily chart reveals that the Bitcoin price is down by 4.89% in the last 24 hours, trading at $44,195 at the time of writing. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) It is very important for BTC/USD to reclaim the ground above $45,000 as soon as possible, the reason being that more action is expected above this level. However, the longer Bitcoin (BTC) stays under $45,000, the stronger the bears get. Therefore, the support at $42,000 may not be enough to hold the intense pressure. In this case, the Bitcoin price could refresh lows towards $40,000.