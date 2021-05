MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — News anchor Kris Radcliffe shares with us her story on Monday, May 17 on 6 News at 10. You can also watch it here: kcentv.com/watch at 10 on May 17. More than three months ago, former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek was going about her life, running errands with her mom, visiting family in Lorena. My wife was even expecting her to drop by our house that night for a quick visit.