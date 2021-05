AUSTIN — Pleasanton freshman Jayden Palacios was looking to make a splash at his first state meet. The young middle distance runner was able to do just that by winning the bronze medal in the Class 4A boy’s 400-meter dash on Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas. He finished behind Paris’ Jalen Gray and Canyon’s Rafe Butcher, both of whom are seniors, with a time of 49.32. It was a third new PR for Palacios this year.