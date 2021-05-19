newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas Sports

Racing Report 5-19-21: Racers Ready For COTA Crossovers

By Jimmy Keltz
wesb.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleNASCAR officials released preliminary entry lists for NASCAR’s inaugural race weekend at Circuit of The Americas, and several new faces, part-time teams and road-course specialists have emerged on the rosters. A handful of Cup Series regulars have also scheduled starts in the other national series to gain experience on the...

wesb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Cole Custer
Person
Ty Dillon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Xfinity#Circuit Of The Americas#Camping World Trucks#Echopark Texas Grand Prix#Racing#Nascar Officials#Cup Series Regulars#Starts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Related
Motorsportswesb.com

Racing Report 5-04-21: Next Gen Car To Be Unveiled Wed. Live Streaming Online

NASCAR will be unveiling the Next Gen car this week, and you can watch live as the product of years of development and testing is finally revealed. The Next Gen car will be unveiled to the public for the first time tomorrow from Charlotte, and fans can watch the historic event with NASCAR.com’s live stream starting at 3 p.m. ET. The event will also air across NASCAR’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels.
Motorsportswesb.com

Racing Report 5-07-21: Hamlin Is Vegas Favorite Once Again, But Harvick Dominates Darlington Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to South Carolina this weekend for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway at 3:30 on FS1. Brad Keselowski will start his No. 2 Team Penske Ford from the pole position for the second week in a row. He finished third last weekend at Kansas Speedway and won the race before that at Talladega Superspeedway. Kevin Harvick, last week’s winner Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron round out the top 5.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Dover winners and losers

A look at the winners and losers from a weekend of racing at Dover:. Rick Hendrick — For all that Hendrick Motorsports has accomplished, his organization had never finished 1-2-3-4 in a Cup race until Sunday. Alex Bowman’s win also was the team’s 267th, putting it one behind Petty Enterprises on the all-time list. Said Hendrick: “If you told me in 1984 that you’re going to be here for this long or that you had an opportunity to win all these races and championships, I kind of pinch myself because it’s just really hard to do. The sport is so competitive right now.”
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Cole Custer To Compete In COTA Xfinity Series Race

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Cole Custer will pilot the Rick Ware Racing No. 17 Ford Mustang during the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of The Americas on May 22. Production Alliance Group will be the primary sponsor on Custer’s ride. “I am excited to have Cole behind the wheel...
Motorsportswsn.com

Goodyear 400 (Cup Series) Predictions, Odds & Picks

Top three winners from 2020 are looking for their first 2021 victories at Darlington. On Throwback Sunday, can Kurt Busch avenge close 2003 Darlington loss?. Kyle Larson has another chance to close the deal at the Track Too Tough to Tame. Play Fantasy Sports, Here!. It’s Throwback Sunday at Darlington...
Texas Sportsjayski.com

Tyler Reddick Running COTA Xfinity Race with Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today that NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Tyler Reddick of Corning, Calif., will drive the team’s No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Inaugural visit to Circuit Of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas on Saturday, May 22.
Motorsportsjayski.com

Kevin Harvick Running Xfinity Race at COTA for BJ McLeod Motorsports

With NASCAR making its inaugural trip to Circuit of the Americas this weekend, many Cup Series drivers are looking to get additional laps. That includes 2014 series champion, Kevin Harvick. It was announced on Monday (May 17), Harvick would be running the No. 5 Ford for BJ McLeod Motorsports in...
MotorsportsSpringfield News Sun

Bowman parks 48 in familiar spot in victory lane at Dover

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Moments after he smoked the field at Dover, Alex Bowman channeled fictional goofball NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby as flames simmered under the left rear of his Chevy. At Hendrick Motorsports, if you ain't first, you're, well, at Dover it was second, third and fourth. Bowman parked...
Accidentsspeedwaymedia.com

Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Rallies For Top Five Dover Finish

NASCAR Cup Series — Drydene 400. Dover International Speedway | Sunday, May 16, 2021. HOW MUCH DID YOU WORK ON THE CAR AND WHAT’S IT LIKE AT THE END WHEN YOU GET THE CAR THE WAY YOU WANT IT? “A little bit too late. We had some debris go through the grille early in the race, so we were pretty good beforehand and then knocked a big hole in the nose and that’s why the turn went away, so it took a while to repair that and get everything to where it needed to be and we didn’t really get that until the last run and it’s a rocketship. The Shell/Pennzoil Mustang was really fast. I was able to drive from I think it was 16th to fifth in that last run there and had the 24 in the old sights, but didn’t get there in time. Overall, very proud of the team and their recovery today. We definitely got dealt some adversity and we made the most of it. I wish it was a win. I wish we maybe could have raced those guys, but, overall, we’ll take that considering the way it was going.”
MotorsportsNASCAR

Rick Hendrick: Alex Bowman expected to return in 2022

Team owner Rick Hendrick said Sunday that negotiations with Alex Bowman are underway for a contract extension, calling the situation “a formality” that he would return to the No. 48 Chevrolet next season with a multiyear contract in place. Bowman led a 1-2-3-4 sweep for Hendrick Motorsports at Dover International...
Delaware SportsESPN

Dethroning the King: Hendrick set to become NASCAR's best

DOVER, Del. --  Hendrick Motorsports has a mission to dethrone The King. Larson has spent mere months on the job driving for Rick Hendrick, and promptly learned how seriously the team owner took his passion for catching Petty Enterprises -- anchored, of course, for years by Richard Petty -- on NASCARs career list for most wins by one organization in the Cup Series.
MotorsportsUnion Leader

Bowman breezes to second NASCAR win of the season

Alex Bowman used a hyper-fast pit stop during a caution with 99 laps to go to take the lead from teammate Kyle Larson and used clean air from there to win Sunday's Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway in Delaware. The victory was Bowman's first at...
Washington SportsPosted by
Washington Football Team on FanNation

NASCAR Fan Jamin Davis Follows In Coach Gibbs' Washington Footsteps

The Washington Football Team hopes that Joe Gibbs someday becomes just the second-most famous guy connected to both The Football Team and NASCAR. As it stands, legendary coach Joe Gibbs, the owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, is most obviously associated with NASCAR in D.C. But here comes former Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis, taken with the 19th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft ... and here comes support from NASCAR nation for the rookie.
SportsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Martin Truex Jr. dominates at Darlington to 3rd win of year

DARLINGTON, S.C. — (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. powered his way around Darlington Raceway, sweeping both stages and leading the final 105 laps Sunday. Kyle Larson cut into Truex's often large lead over the final 30 laps, coming as close as two car-lengths down the stretch. But the Joe Gibbs Racing driver held him off for his third victory of the season.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Paul Menard Returns For COTA Truck Series Race

SANDUSKY, Ohio – ThorSport Racing announced Monday morning that the team would field a fifth truck with NASCAR veteran Paul Menard behind the wheel during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas this week. “I appreciate Duke and Ronda giving me this opportunity to get...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer COTA Advance

● Coming off their second top-10 finish of the season, Cole Custer and the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) head to one of the more highly anticipated stops on the NASCAR Cup Series tour for Sunday’s EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The 20-turn, 3.426-mile road course that has been home to Formula One’s United States Grand Prix since 2012 is hosting all three NASCAR national touring series for the first time this weekend.