newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky Sports

Ex-Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio charged with extortion

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 53 minutes ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RSkZ_0a4RnGbA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CxcAQ_0a4RnGbA00

Dino Gaudio, a former Louisville assistant coach, was charged by federal authorities with one count of interstate communication with intent to extort after alleging seeking “a significant sum of money” from the university after the school dismissed him in March.

Per court papers released Tuesday by Michael Bennett, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, Gaudio met with school officials on March 17 — after he was let go by head coach Chris Mack — and threatened to leak an array of alleged NCAA recruiting violations unless he was paid his prior salary for 17 months or given one lump-sum payment.

According to the documents, Gaudio warned he would “report to the media allegations that the University of Louisville men’s basketball program had violated (NCAA) rules in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and its use of graduate assistants in practice.”

Per the charge, the former assistant then texted one of the recruiting videos to several university members, with the message crossing state lines to Kentucky.

Gaudio, 64, had been removed from the coaching staff, along with fellow assistant Luke Murray, following three seasons after the Cardinals finished 13-7 in 2020-21 and did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

“As detailed in the charging document, after Gaudio was informed that his contract would not be renewed, he threatened to inform members of the media of alleged NCAA violations within the men’s basketball program unless he was paid a significant sum of money,” said the university via statement. “The allegations of violations are the impermissible production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and the impermissible use of graduate managers in practices and workouts. While the University cannot comment further due to the ongoing federal investigation and the NCAA process, it continues to cooperate with authorities as well as with the NCAA on the matter.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTcMG_0a4RnGbA00 Also Read:
Louisville G David Johnson declares for NBA draft

Mack said in a statement, “The university and I were the victims of coach Gaudio’s conduct and I will continue to fully cooperate with authorities in their investigations. We take seriously any allegation of NCAA violations within our basketball program.”

Gaudio could be sentenced up to two years in federal prison if convicted, though he would be eligible for probation.

“When he was not renewed, he was hurt, he became angry, and in the course of that he made statements he regrets,” Gaudio’s attorney, Brian Butler, told ESPN. “Unfortunately, those statements were taped, and he was not given an opportunity to walk them back. They were turned over to law enforcement.

“Coach Gaudio takes full responsibility for his actions and lack of judgment and the statements he made in a very heated situation. He apologizes to his family and friends for his actions and hopes that everyone will consider his 40 years of good and all the contributions he has made.”

Gaudio, who spent seven years as an ESPN analyst prior to joining Mack at Louisville in 2018, has spent 34 years in college coaching. That experience includes head-coaching stints at three schools — Army, Loyola (Md.) and Wake Forest — where he produced a combined 129-155 record in 10 seasons.

He led the Demon Deacons to the NCAA Tournament in 2009 and 2010.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Mcclung
Person
Luke Murray
Person
Dino Gaudio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Assistant Coach#Assistant Head Coach#Extortion#Johnson State College#Ex Louisville#Cardinals#The Ncaa Tournament#Espn#Wake Forest#Georgia Bulldogs#Loyola#Coach Gaudio#Graduate Assistants#Alleged Ncaa Violations#Probation#Nba Draft Mack#School Officials#Coaching Staff#College Coaching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Army
Related
Georgia SportstheScore

Georgia transfer Wheeler commits to Kentucky

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler is committing to Kentucky, he told Stadium's Jeff Goodman on Monday. "I feel like coach (John Calipari) and that staff and that roster give me the best chance to win a national championship next year and pursue my dreams of playing in the NBA," Wheeler said, courtesy of ESPN's Jeff Borzello.
Kentucky SportsPosted by
247Sports

Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to Kentucky

Georgia transfer point guard Sahvir Wheeler has announced where he will now continue his college career. After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal and the NBA Draft, Wheeler has announced that he will continue his college basketball career at Kentucky, assuming he withdraws from the NBA Draft as expected. He chose to play for Kentucky over the likes of Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State.
Kentucky SportsCard Chronicle

Monday evening Cardinal news and notes

—In addition to the Ross McMains announcement, Louisville men’s basketball also announced on Monday that DeVante Frazier is coming in from Colorado State to take over for the retired Fred Hina as athletic trainer. —After being swept by North Carolina, the Louisville baseball team has fallen completely out of the...
Kentucky SportsPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Head Coach Chris Mack Provides Team Update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Speaking for the first time since learning they would not be heading to the NCAA Tournament, Louisville men's basketball Chris Macl took some time to meet with the media. He provided a wide array of updates surrounding the program, including the recent hires of Kahil Fennell and Ross McMains as assistant coaches, promoting Taylor Barnette to director of basketball operations, the roster movement, recruiting, what his team will look like next year, and more.
Kentucky Sportschatsports.com

What Sahvir Wheeler’s commitment means for Kentucky

Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler is a Wildcat, committing to the Kentucky basketball program today over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State, among numerous other offers. Wheeler, a second-team All-SEC honoree last year, heads to Lexington as the conference leader in assists (7.4 per contest) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.68) in 2020-21. On the year, the newest Wildcat averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as a sophomore, with his point, assist and steal averages all leading the team.
Kentucky Sportswhopam.com

U of L names McMains to basketball coaching staff

University of Louisville head coach Chris Mack announced the final new member of his coaching staff today in Ross McMains. McMains comes to Louisville from various roles in coaching and player development in the NBA, G League and international basketball for the past 14 years.
Kentucky SportsCBS Sports

Ranking college basketball's top committed transfers: Sahvir Wheeler picks Kentucky over LSU, Kansas

Kentucky's roster remake continued on Monday when the Wildcats landed a commitment from former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler. The 5-foot-10 former four-star prospect chose UK over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State after ranking fifth nationally in assists per game at 7.4 last season. Wheeler also averaged 14 points per game for the Bulldogs in the 2020-21 season despite shooting just 22.5% from 3-point range.
Kentucky SportsPosted by
WGAU

Wheeler chooses Kentucky

ATHENS — Sahvir Wheeler has chosen to follow in the footsteps of basketball greats at traditional powerhouse Kentucky after leading Georgia to a 14-12 record (7-11 SEC) and setting a single-season program record for assists. The 5-foot-8 point guard joins a loaded Wildcats’ program that includes TyTy Washington, the No....
Georgia Sports247Sports

Kentucky adds Georgia transfer, All-SEC guard Sahvir Wheeler

Kentucky coach John Calipari has gone from having zero point guards on his roster to having two in very short succession. After freshman Devin Askew transferred to Texas and signee Nolan Hickman asked out of his letter of intent, that left Calipari in a precarious position without a single point guard heading into next season.
Kentucky Sportschatsports.com

Twitter reactions to Sahvir Wheeler rocking Kentucky blue

The Kentucky Wildcats just picked up another commitment for the 2021-22 season, as Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler announced he will be rocking Kentucky blue. During the 2020-21 season, Wheeler averaged 14 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. He not only led the SEC in assists, but he led the league in assists-to-turnover ratio (1.68) showing that he is one of the elite playmakers in the country.
Georgia Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

BREAKING: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY

UK has added a second point guard signee in just five days. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler – a second-team All-SEC honoree last year – has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists at 7.4 per contest and assist-to-turnover...
Kentucky SportsThe Crunch Zone

Ross McMains Named Assistant Coach for UofL Basketball

Ross McMains, who has served in varied roles in coaching and player development in the NBA, G League and international basketball for the past 14 years, has been named an assistant basketball coach at the University of Louisville under head coach Chris Mack. “I am thrilled to announce our newest...
Kentucky Sportsbarrettsportsmedia.com

SiriusXM Announces PGA Championship Coverage Plans

SiriusXM has announced their wall-to-wall coverage for this week’s PGA Championship, played at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, from May 20 to May 23. Coverage of every hole begins on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET through the final putt and lifting of the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday. SiriusXM is also providing live look-ins during its programming in the morning and early afternoon each day to give listeners play-by-play and updates on featured groups from earlier in the day.