City approves new social district for West Fulton

13 ON YOUR SIDE
 51 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday, the city of Grand Rapids announced the approval of a new social district for West Fulton. The district is expected to open in June on the 1100 block of Fulton Street W between Marion and Garfield Avenues NW. The city says this will allow the...

www.wzzm13.com
