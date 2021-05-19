City approves new social district for West Fulton

WAYLAND, MI — Gun Lake Casino is increasing its starting minimum wage for non-tipped positions to $14, an increase of more than 30%, as it seeks to hire over 200 people. “We recognize the value of recruiting and retaining top-tier talent at all levels of our organization. Providing the best starting wage in the area will continue to solidify our mission and demonstrate the appreciation we have for our valued team members,” Sal Semola, the casino’s president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “I applaud the Gun Lake Tribe for the continued investment into the local community and for their dedication to preserving Gun Lake Casino as a leading employer in the region.”