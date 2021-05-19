newsbreak-logo
Pet Pantry in Blackwood celebrates its first year

By MACKENZIE FITCHETT
thesunpapers.com
 51 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood celebrated the one-year anniversary of its community pet pantry on May 14. It all started in 2019, when the Amazon warehouse in Swedesboro began to have issues with rising waste management costs after throwing away excess inventory. When the warehouse’s waste coordinator, Jason Falco, noticed tons of pet food and pet-related items were being thrown away, he decided there was something he could do to help both the warehouse and the community.

