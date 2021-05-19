Pet Pantry in Blackwood celebrates its first year

For this week’s Amazon Finds, it’s all about your pets. In celebration of National Pet Month, we bring you the latest and coolest things that will elevate your fur baby as the coolest, healthiest and most loved pet on the block! Stay on trend with your pet’s number one accessory. These Wolfgang Man & Beast premium dog collars come in a variety of patterns. You can pair it with a matching leash. made of abrasion resistant material, easy to clean, waterproof and mildew resistant. Tested to over 800 pounds. with leash reliability. Just under $20 on amazon. Get the leash also for a total of $44. Don’t forget about your feline babies. Give them their own condo! It’s their very own place to stay and play. This Bedsure cat cube and hideaway house condo is foldable and easy to pack up and take with you on vaca. Your cat will love the privacy of this hideaway napping pad. It’s like a pack and play. They can sleep and play in it. has a dangling ball to keep them occupied and a scratch pad on the side that keeps their claws off your furniture. $29 on Amazon. Really impress your pet and your neighbors too by making homemade treats with this Dash treat maker. Un-process your treat. Make yours with natural ingredients from your own kitchen. This one makes eight at a time. Simply plug it in, preheat, add batter, and cook. This is $28 on Amazon. Comes with a recipe guide and here’s a good recipe from one of our baking segments that WFXB Laura Pence shared with us. This item will seal the deal on being the best human ever. you can play fetch and treat your dog when you’re away with this Furbo dog camera. It tosses a treat, and allows you to interact with the 1080 Full HD camera any time of the day. It has night vision, two-way audio, and has a barking alert that sends you a notification on your phone when your dog wants to engage. Easy 3 step setup: plug it in, download the Furbo app and connect it to your wifi. $169 on amazon.