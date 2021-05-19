newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia Sports

Who Starts along the Offensive Line as of Right Now?

By Harrison Reno
Posted by 
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 1 hour ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RhBce_0a4Rn1RW00

Once considered one of the best units in College Football for three straight seasons under the direction of now Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman (former UGA O-Line Coach), Bulldogs fans have begun wondering how has the offensive line evolved after just one full season with Matt Luke at the helm?

In 2020 we saw a glimpse of what was to come under the direction of Matt Luke as offensive line coach and Todd Monken as the offensive coordinator. Their play styles match up perfectly as both have a preference for recruiting smaller, more agile linemen. In addition, coaches Luke and Monken need linemen with the ability to pull and get out in space in the run game and in the screen game, similar to what Alabama under Steve Sarkisian asked their linemen to do.

Average Weight of the Starting Offensive Line: Pittman vs. Luke

  • 2019: 332 lbs (Thomas, Kindley, Hill, Cleveland, Wilson)
  • 2020: 328 lbs (Salyer, Shaffer, Hill, Cleveland, McClendon)
  • Peach Bowl: 322 lbs (Truss, Salyer, Ericson, Shaffer, McClendon)

We've seen a ten-pound difference in the average weight of the offensive line when comparing the 2019 season's line to the one we most recently saw in the Peach Bowl. Weight-wise, Luke is doing things differently than Pittman; the same could be said about blocking schemes and the overall expectation. Neither is right nor wrong in this case, but it further proves the transformation we see upfront.

With 3 out of the 5 returning starting linemen from a year ago, Georgia is sitting in a much better situation upfront than compared to a year where Cleveland and Hill were the only returning starters; it just so happens both are now in the NFL, leaving Athens with Jamaree Salyer, Justin Shaffer, and Warren McClendon.

With Hill and Cleveland both missing the Peach Bowl, it gave valuable experience to Warren Ericson, who started in two games last season following an injury to Hill that sidelined him following South Carolina. At the same time, Ben Cleveland opted not to participate in the Peach Bowl, which led to Xavier Truss starting at left tackle and Jamaree Salyer kicking back inside to left guard.

With some weeks, the unit looks top class in pass protection and failing to open up holes in the run game in 2020. The Peach Bowl was the worst performance of the season for a unit that featured 3 returning starters and two in-position battles for a spot, Ericson at center and Truss at left tackle.

Georgia came away from Atlanta with a Peach Bowl victory, yet no answer as to who will be at left tackle or what position Jamaree Salyer will play in 2021. The Peach Bowl was Truss's first career start, in which he struggled and was inconsistent in pass protection while showing flashes in the run game and screen game.

To make matters a little worse for the Dawgs, Jamaree Salyer was limited in spring practice following surgery to repair damage in his knee. Which meant we saw a starting five of:

  • LT: Xavier Truss
  • LG: Justin Shaffer
  • C: Warren Ericson
  • RG: Tate Ratledge
  • RT: Warren McClendon

While the offensive line didn't show their best performance at the annual G-Day game, not much could and should be taken from the spring game, especially up front in the trenches without being able to look at the All-22 film that only folks at Georgia have access to.

With a week one matchup with a top-5 ranked Clemson Tigers team that boasts one of the best defensive lines in the country heading into the 2021 season, questions at left tackle — the blindside of JT Daniels — is not what you want.

This is why the feeling around Athens is we will see senior Jamaree Salyer start at left tackle in game one. The position of Salyer will be determined by the young talent competing for a spot at left tackle.

So here's Georgia's best starting offensive line as of right now:

  • LT: Jamaree Salyer
  • LG: Justin Shaffer
  • C: Warren Ericson
  • RG: Tate Ratledge
  • RT: Warren McClendon

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @B

DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
64
Followers
147
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Atlanta, GA
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Matt Luke
Person
Todd Monken
Person
Sam Pittman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Offensive Line Coach#Offensive Linemen#Defensive Linemen#Offensive Guard#Uga#Mcclendon Rrb#Warren Mcclendon Join#Facebook Bulldogmaven#Cleveland#Clemson Tigers Team#Bulldogs Fans#Screen Game#Flashes#Left Guard#Holes#Spring Practice#Peach Bowl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Georgia
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Facebook
Related
Georgia Sportssicemdawgs.com

Cornerback Marcus Washington commits to UGA for 2022

Marcus Washington, a cornerback from Grovetown, Ga., has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs for the 2023 class. Washington is the son of former Georgia Bulldog Marcus Washington, Sr., who played in Athens from 2005 to 2009. Marcus Washington announced his commitment to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs on Saturday. Marcus...
Georgia SportsPosted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?
Georgia SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Projected Starting Lineup on Defense After Spring Camp

It's been a month since Georgia Football last took the field and the Bulldogs won't practice again until fall camp. After numerous position reviews, Dawgs Daily can begin to construct the first wave of Georgia's defense. Defensive Line. Defensive End: Travon Walker. Defensive Tackle: Devonte Wyatt. Nose Guard: Jordan Davis.
Georgia BusinessPosted by
247Sports

Look: Kirby Smart's former home for sale in Athens

Touted as the site where Georgia coach Kirby Smart once asked his wife to marry him more than a decade ago, a 2,620-square foot home in Clarke County, Georgia is now for sale. According to Realtor, the $349,500 estate at 115 River Bottom Road in Athens was previously owned by Smart and last sold in 2011.
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Brock Vandagriff's Case for Gatorade National Player of the Year

There wasn't a lot of surprise for Greg Vandagriff when he, together with his son, Brock, won the Football State Championship in 2020. It was a long road for the father and son tandom that had torched much of the Single A Private schools on their path to the title. It was more viewed as a reward for all the hard work and effort that Brock had put in to perfecting his craft as Quarterback for Prince Avenue Christian.
Georgia Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

WATCH: Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky

Georgia guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler is a Wildcat, committing to Kentucky over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State, among offers and interest from several other programs. “Ultimately, after long conversation and deep, deep analyzation of every program, I’m going to commit to the University of Kentucky and play under Coach Cal,” Wheeler told Jeff Goodman on the.
Georgia Sports247Sports

Kentucky adds Georgia transfer, All-SEC guard Sahvir Wheeler

Kentucky coach John Calipari has gone from having zero point guards on his roster to having two in very short succession. After freshman Devin Askew transferred to Texas and signee Nolan Hickman asked out of his letter of intent, that left Calipari in a precarious position without a single point guard heading into next season.
Georgia SportsPosted by
WGAU

Devon Gales to attend UGA

He was critically injured and left paralyzed while playing football against the Georgia Bulldogs six years ago: now Devon Gales is set to enroll as a student at the University of Georgia. Gales, who spent this past year working as an assistant football coach at Jefferson High School, is expected to start his UGA classes in the fall.
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Marcus Washington Jr. Commits to Georgia Football

New Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmil Addae did not take long to prepare the Georgia defensive back room for the future. With Addae recently landing two defensive backs through the NCAA transfer portal, with the additions of Tykee Smith (West Virginia) and most recently Brandon Turnage (Alabama). Marcus Washington JR,...
Georgia SportsAthens Banner-Herald

Here's what swayed UGA football legacy Marcus Washington Jr to the Bulldogs

Marcus Washington Jr. had been to Athens numerous times. The city that houses UGA has been a second home for his entire life. His father, Marcus Washington Sr. played for the Bulldogs from 2005-2009. The visit to Athens that sticks out to the younger of the Marcus Washingtons happened to be the first G-Day game of the Kirby Smart era.
Georgia Sportschatsports.com

Georgia Bulldogs WR names transfer destination

Georgia Bulldogs, North Texas Mean Green football, North Texas Mean Green men's basketball, Athens, Georgia Bulldogs football, National Football League, Texas. Former Georgia Bulldogs junior wide receiver Tommy Bush, who dealt with nagging injuries the majority of his time in Athens, has transferred to the North Texas Mean Green. North Texas plays in C-USA and went 4-6 during the 2020 college football season.
Georgia SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

What Does Georgia Get in Brandon Turnage?

Georgia's late Friday night addition of former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage gave the Dawgs their second defensive back to join the 85 scholarship player limit from the transfer portal. Georgia started spring practice with the announcement of former West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith. Weeks later, Smith would become...
FootballPosted by
DawgsDaily

Player Profile: What I Learned About De'Nylon Morrissette

"I don't mean that in disrespect, but when we had really good wideouts, we were more explosive, and right now, I don't [think] that we have that" That was Georgia head coach Kirby Smart following a (37-10) drubbing at the hands of the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship game back on December 7th, 2019.