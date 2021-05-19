Rangers Officially Announce Hiring of Mike Grier As Hockey Operations Advisor
The Rangers have officially announced the news that Mike Grier is joining the organization as a Hockey Operations Advisor. In his role, Grier will work with the hockey operations department in both hockey-related decisions and off-ice player and prospect development. In addition, he will assist prospects in the Rangers organization, including players with the Rangers’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, with on-ice development.www.blueshirtbanter.com