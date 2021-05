As a fan of affordable fashion and any excuse to rock a good dress, I looked forward to last summer’s Target Designer Dress Collection just as much as the next girl. That said, this time around? I couldn’t wait to get my hands on pieces by RIXO, ALEXIS and Christopher John Rogers. They’re three of my favorite brands, so it felt like Target had snuck into my brain and chosen exactly what they knew I’d obsess over. Still, my love for the designers made me even more curious as to how these more affordable pieces would measure up to the real deal, so of course I had to try them out and let you know my thoughts.