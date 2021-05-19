2021 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Vegas expert picks under 5 wins for Lions

Here’s a first look and our initial thoughts about the 49ers’ 2021 regular season schedule that was released Wednesday. @ Detroit Lions, Sunday 9/12, 10 a.m. PST (FOX) Among the reasons the Rams were not enamored with Jared Goff was his play against the 49ers, who went 4-0 against him and the Rams the last two seasons. Now Goff, whose last start against San Francisco was his worst in 2020, begins his next chapter with the Lions against his former divisional tormentors. Detroit traded Matt Stafford for Goff and L.A.’s next two first-round draft picks, meaning this game will likely be the first for Goff as a bridge quarterback for the Lions’ first-year coach and general manager combo, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. The 49ers are already 7-point favorites, which seems nuts given how emotionally charged Ford Field could be with fans in the building for the first time since 2019.