2021 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Vegas expert picks under 5 wins for Lions

CBS Sports
 49 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Jets added yet another quarterback to what seems like a never-ending carousel of signal-callers in Queens, parting ways with Sam Darnold and drafting former BYU standout Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. With Wilson as the presumptive Week 1 starter, how should you approach the Jets, who have one of the smallest 2021 NFL win totals? Hoping to put a miserable 2-14 season behind them, can the Jets reach six games, their projected total at William Hill?

www.cbssports.com
