The United Nations has forecast that India’s output will surge by 10.1 per cent in 2022 becoming the world’s fastest growing economy – but not before a “highly fragile” remainder of this year due to the ongoing Covid crisis.India has become the “new hotbed of the pandemic”, the UN said in its mid-year economic update, with the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country still highly fluid. The UN raised India’s growth forecast to 7.5 per cent for the calendar year 2021, up only 0.2 per cent from its previous projection in January.“India has been particularly affected by a brutal second...