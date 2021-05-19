McConnell says he opposes forming Jan. 6 riot commission

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he opposes forming an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Democratic-led House of Representatives is poised to vote on the 9/11-style commission Wednesday, a first step toward creating a bipartisan panel that would investigate the siege and try to prevent it from happening again, as the AP reports. Speaking on the Senate floor, Kentucky Republican McConnell said there was "no shortage" of ongoing investigations into the matter. He joins House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, in opposing the measure. New York Rep. John Katko, a Republican, negotiated the House bill with Democrats.