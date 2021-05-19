newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

McConnell says he opposes forming Jan. 6 riot commission

By Robert Schroeder
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 50 minutes ago
Cover picture for the article

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he opposes forming an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Democratic-led House of Representatives is poised to vote on the 9/11-style commission Wednesday, a first step toward creating a bipartisan panel that would investigate the siege and try to prevent it from happening again, as the AP reports. Speaking on the Senate floor, Kentucky Republican McConnell said there was "no shortage" of ongoing investigations into the matter. He joins House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, in opposing the measure. New York Rep. John Katko, a Republican, negotiated the House bill with Democrats.

www.marketwatch.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
John Katko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Of Representatives#Democrats#The Senate#U S Capitol#Democratic#The 9 11 Style Commission#Ap#Ongoing Investigations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sens. Manchin, Murkowski unite in call to rewrite Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are urging congressional leaders to embark on a broad rewrite of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a bipartisan move that underscores the difficulties Democrats face in getting their own sweeping voting bill through Congress.
Congress & Courtspaulickreport.com

McConnell, Barr, Tonko File Brief Asking Court To Dismiss HBPA Lawsuit Against Horseracing Integrity And Safety Act

Attorneys representing three Congressional proponents of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA) have filed an amici curiae brief in support of a motion by defendants to dismiss a federal lawsuit by the National Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association and several affiliates alleging that the federal law establishing national oversight on medication and safety policies for horse racing is unconstitutional.
Massachusetts GovernmentAndover Townsman

Filibuster and McConnell thwart progress

Sen. Joe Manchin’s hopeful view of Congressional bipartisanship is going to be put to a severe test in the months ahead as big pieces of legislation coming from the Biden administration will wind their way through the sausage making to critical, narrow votes where our state’s senior senator holds an unusually outsized influence as to what will make the cut and what will not.
Presidential ElectionStamford Advocate

Yes, Mitch McConnell, Republicans Are Trying to Restrict Voting

“Nobody’s votes are being suppressed anywhere across America, in any of the states,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week of the Democrats’ H.R. 1 For the People Act to ensure voting rights, but leaked footage obtained by Mother Jones reveals the opposite is true. The head of the conservative group Heritage Action for America boasted to donors that Republican lawmakers are using the organization’s language in a slew of restrictive voting bills across the nation, according to footage obtained by watchdog group Documented and shared with Mother Jones.
Congress & CourtsDerrick

EDITORIAL: McConnell has no interest to unify America

On the 106th day of the 1,461-day term of Joe Biden, a man who earned more votes than any president ever elected and who from the start has aspired to unify the nation and backed up that rhetoric with action, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell left no doubt: His Republicans aim to foreclose any chance at bipartisan compromise.
GovernmentNewsday

Mitch McConnell's fuzzy red line

Take Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell seriously, if not literally, when he postures as a resistance leader of the right against new President Joe Biden and his progressive allies in Congress. Biden wants to readjust U.S. business tax rates to help fund "big and bold" infrastructure spending. But McConnell (R-Ky.)...
Kentucky GovernmentWKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 5/9: Senator Mitch McConnell

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. First elected in 1984, McConnell is just beginning the seventh, six-year term that he was elected to last November. McConnell’s GOP is now in the minority by the slimmest of margins in the Senate with Democrats needing the vote of the vice president to break tie votes.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Liz Cheney rips Kevin McCarthy for withholding 'important information' about Capitol riot

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Sunday suggested that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is withholding "important information" about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. During an interview on Fox News, Cheney told host Chris Wallace that she was ousted from Republican leadership because she refused to be "complicit" in spreading former President Donald Trump's so-called "Big Lie" about the 2020 election being stolen.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Graham: 'I accept the results of the election'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Monday that he accepts the results of the 2020 election, and urged Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to focus on the upcoming midterm where the party wants to win back control of Congress. “I accept the results of the election. ... 2020 is...