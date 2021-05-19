newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Major League Baseball needs to rescind travel restrictions on play-by-play announcers

By Other Voices
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

At a time when many Indians baseball fans must depend on fully informed radio and television broadcasts, Major League Baseball has mandated that announcers remain at home for away games. Despite the best efforts of our capable announcers, their aptly named “remote” broadcasts when the Indians travel remain a poor imitation of effective play-by-play. As Matt Underwood commented during the May 16 away game against the Seattle Mariners, “A lot falls through the cracks when you’re not there.”

www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
39K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#The League#Home Game#Indians#The Seattle Mariners#Announcers#Effective Play By Play#The Game#Television#Field#Media Travel#Monitors#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel Restrictions
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Travel
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBYardbarker

Pedro Martinez criticizes Angels for 'shameful' treatment of Albert Pujols

Pedro Martinez seems to believe Albert Pujols got a raw deal from the Los Angeles Angels. The Hall of Fame pitcher sent a tweet Thursday afternoon praising Pujols, who was designated for assignment by the Angels earlier in the day. Martinez also sharply criticized the Angels for the “shameful” way the organization “treated you and your legacy today.”
MLBmichiganradio.org

Minor league baseball teams say "Play Ball" – with COVID restrictions

“Play Ball” will finally be heard in minor league ballparks in Michigan this week. It’s their first games after missing all of last year's season to COVID-19. Three minor league baseball teams in Michigan play their opening games of the 2021 season Tuesday. The Lansing Lugnuts host the Lake County...
MLBNew Haven Register

Play ball! Swarm of summer baseball leagues ready to return

Baseball for college and high school aged players will be back all across Connecticut this summer. With many of the summer leagues shutting down last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, players were left scrambling to secure spots on the few teams that played and many were left without places to play.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Monday 5/17/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
NBAWashington Examiner

Why MLB has avoided the NBA's political ratings decline so far

Two sports leagues made themselves into political beacons. The NBA has seen its ratings continue to crater. Major League Baseball appears to be doing just fine. So what explains the difference?. The NBA’s long ratings decline is well documented. It preceded politics, with the league seeing its primetime ABC ratings...
MLBPosted by
Mental_Floss

10 Behind-the-Plate Secrets of MLB Umpires

Even if you’re not Major League Baseball’s most devoted follower, you probably know a few things about MLB umpires right off the bat. They wear blue or black, they’re stationed at strategic points around the diamond, and they ignore a lot of verbal abuse from fans who feel untouchable when shouting grievances from the stands (or on Twitter).
MLBchatsports.com

Tony La Russa Rules Out Pujols Reunion: 'There's Not a Fit Here'

Tony La Russa, Albert Pujols, José Dariel Abreu, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago, St. Louis, Chicago White Sox. A day after the Angels made the headline-grabbing move to release Albert Pujols, the focus soon shifted on what the future Hall of Famer's next move would be.
MLBazpbs.org

Service time manipulation: Debate rages as MLB teams hold off on bringing up top prospects

PHOENIX – The words were light, yet poignant. “If we would’ve had an injury problem or a COVID outbreak, you might’ve seen my big tummy out there in left field.”. That’s what former Seattle Mariners President Kevin Mather said during a video call with a local rotary club on Feb. 5, adding that there was no way any of the team’s top prospects could have made the Major League roster last September out of reluctance to start their service time clocks.
MLBredlegnation.com

Reds reliever Amir Garrett: “I learned not to have fun”

Sunday saw the return of Cincinnati Reds left-handed reliever Amir Garrett to the active roster. He had been serving a 5-game suspension from Major League Baseball for “inciting a benches clearing incident” in which he yelled in the general direction of the plate and possibly Cubs hitter Anthony Rizzo that he was back after striking him out. That led to Javier Báez jumping over the railing of the Cubs dugout and challenging Garrett to come fight him, resulting in both benches and bullpens running onto the field with very little actual interaction between the two sides.
Nevada Governmentreviewjournal.com

Column: Las Vegas a leverage play for Major League Baseball

It seems another major professional sports team might have its eyes on relocating to Las Vegas, which means we are once again a large serving of Mint Chocolate Chip. We’re the flavor of the month. It’s not to suggest the Oakland A’s couldn’t eventually land in Southern Nevada — hasn’t...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. is nearing a remarkable feat

While the Houston Astros escaped the Texas Rangers on Sunday to complete the sweep, a late comeback, 6-2, in the eighth inning put Houston ahead behind a dominant performance by Lance McCullers Jr. The right-hander has shown nothing but resurgence in recent starts with a 1.64 ERA in his last 33 innings.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Cubs' Baez jumps to Rizzo's defense after taunts

Javy Baez has jawed with Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett before. So the Cubs are well aware of his personality. In the eighth inning of Saturday's 3-2 Cubs victory, Garrett struck out Anthony Rizzo and took several steps toward Rizzo, yelling at him the whole time. While Rizzo took a brief...
MLBPosted by
detsportsnation

White Sox manager Tony La Russa responds to Miguel Cabrera

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera had some rather explosive allegations when he met with media members via Zoom earlier today, saying that the White Sox (specifically 2B Nick Madrigal) accused the Tigers of sign stealing. “It was the second baseman (Nick Madrigal) because he tried to tell the catcher and...
MLBmediaite.com

WATCH: Yankees Fans Absolutely UNLEASHED on the Houston Astros After Waiting Two Years to Lash Out at Them Over Cheating Scandal

Even with just 10,580 fans in the seats, Tuesday night’s Yankees-Astros game in the Bronx had the atmosphere of a playoff contest. Maybe it’s because we’ve been starved for “normalcy” at sporting events, but despite the small crowd, the boos were loud. For two years, animosity festered toward the Astros after Houston’s baseball team was outed for cheating against the Yankees and others in the 2017 postseason.
Baseballprosportsextra.com

Derek Jeter’s Wife Is Gorgeous; Yankees Player Out For Season?

Derek Jeter is “hands down” one of the greatest baseball players of all time. To some, he is the greatest Yankee of all time. That’s obviously debatable considering past greats like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Joe DiMaggio. But I can certainly understand why many consider him the best, because he was one of the greatest of a younger generation. Much like the recent debate of who was better, Jordan or Lebron? Older folks will say Jordan, and younger players will say Lebron. Regardless of all of Jeter’s accolades on the field, his greatest accolade of all was marrying his wife, Hannah.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets, Phillies infielder calls it a career, announces retirement

Former New York Yankees and New York Mets infielder Neil Walker tweeted Tuesday he is retiring after 12 MLB seasons. Officially retired, thank you to everyone that helped me in my journey to live out my childhood dream of being a Major Leaguer, I loved & cherished every day. From Pittsburgh, NY Mets & Yankees, Milwaukee, Miami, and Philly, nothing but love to those Organizations, Cities & Fans!
MLBprosportsextra.com

Evan Longoria’s Wife Is Hot; Why Was Tom Brady Booed In San Francisco Today?

For those of you who don’t know, Evan Longoria is a third baseman for the San Francisco Giants of Major League Baseball (MLB). He previously played in MLB for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2008 through 2017. Longoria is well known for his acrobatic defense, winning three Gold Gloves at third base, in 2009, 2010, and 2017. Longoria owns many Rays franchise records, including the career records for games played, home runs, RBIs, and Wins Above Replacement.