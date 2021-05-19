Major League Baseball needs to rescind travel restrictions on play-by-play announcers

Derek Jeter is “hands down” one of the greatest baseball players of all time. To some, he is the greatest Yankee of all time. That’s obviously debatable considering past greats like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Joe DiMaggio. But I can certainly understand why many consider him the best, because he was one of the greatest of a younger generation. Much like the recent debate of who was better, Jordan or Lebron? Older folks will say Jordan, and younger players will say Lebron. Regardless of all of Jeter’s accolades on the field, his greatest accolade of all was marrying his wife, Hannah.