Major League Baseball needs to rescind travel restrictions on play-by-play announcers
At a time when many Indians baseball fans must depend on fully informed radio and television broadcasts, Major League Baseball has mandated that announcers remain at home for away games. Despite the best efforts of our capable announcers, their aptly named “remote” broadcasts when the Indians travel remain a poor imitation of effective play-by-play. As Matt Underwood commented during the May 16 away game against the Seattle Mariners, “A lot falls through the cracks when you’re not there.”www.cleveland.com