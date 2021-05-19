newsbreak-logo
Germany welcomes US sanctions waivers on Russia gas pipeline

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 1 hour ago

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's foreign minister on Wednesday welcomed the Biden administration's decision to waive sanctions against entities and individuals involved in a controversial Russian pipeline, describing the move as "constructive.". The United States has long opposed the project, which brings natural gas from Russia to Germany. They have argued...

