When New York’s Attorney General Grilled Eric Trump, Her Trump Organization Probe Was Civil. Now, It’s Criminal. What Changed?

By Adam Klasfeld
Law & Crime
 1 hour ago
With the Tuesday evening announcement that New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) is criminally investigating the Trump Organization, the 45th president’s home state has become uniquely unfriendly territory for him—with his chief business, associates and possibly even himself within the crosshairs of multiple Empire State prosecutors. “We have informed...

GovernmentUS News and World Report

Trump, House Democrats Near Agreement on Deutsche Bank Subpoenas

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday they are near an agreement to resolve disputes concerning congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank AG. In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, lawyers for Trump and...
PoliticsNewsday

A reality check for NY Republicans

New York Republicans can almost taste the governor’s mansion. Andrew Cuomo will have served three terms by Election Day 2022; only two of New York’s 56 governors have won a fourth — Nelson Rockefeller (1959-73) and George Clinton (1777-95). Cuomo, moreover, is significantly weakened by allegations of sexual harassment, concealing...
GovernmentPosted by
CBS News

New York prosecutors seek cooperation of Trump business associate in probe

Prosecutors in Manhattan are seeking the cooperation of a longtime confidant of Donald Trump in the high-profile probe into the former president's financial dealings. The Wall Street Journal was first to report prosecutors subpoenaed records of a private school where the grandchildren of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg are students. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joined "CBSN AM" to explain this move.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Law & Crime

Bill Barr’s DOJ Secretly Tried to Unmask a Devin Nunes Parody Account in the Last Weeks of the Trump Presidency, Filing Reveals

Weeks after the 2020 presidential election, former Attorney General Bill Barr’s Department of Justice pursued a secret grand jury subpoena seeking to unmask an anonymous Twitter account that parodied Donald Trump-loyalist Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), according to a bombshell motion unsealed on Monday. Twitter sought to quash that subpoena against...
Public HealthNBC News

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid book deal worth more than $5.1 million

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being paid more than $5.1 million for his book on leadership during the coronavirus crisis, his office said Monday. The Democratic governor and his office had for months refused to disclose how much he was paid for the book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."