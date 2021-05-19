When New York’s Attorney General Grilled Eric Trump, Her Trump Organization Probe Was Civil. Now, It’s Criminal. What Changed?
With the Tuesday evening announcement that New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) is criminally investigating the Trump Organization, the 45th president’s home state has become uniquely unfriendly territory for him—with his chief business, associates and possibly even himself within the crosshairs of multiple Empire State prosecutors. “We have informed...lawandcrime.com