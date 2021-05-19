3 dreamy deck building products that sidestep sky-high lumber prices

Lumber Prices Skyrocketing in 2021, In-Home Renovations at a HaltVirginia Watkins. Whoa! Lumber prices have soared, and so have the prices for homes. Is your home renovation at a halt in 2021 due to the prices of lumber, or the lack thereof? If so, you are not alone! Why has the cost of lumber gone up so outrageously high? As it seems even vintage reclaimed lumber is seeing a huge record in markup prices.