POTUS

Biden tells Israeli PM Netanyahu he expects quick de-escalation of attacks in Gaza

By Don Johnson
UPI News
UPI News
 48 minutes ago
May 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone on Wednesday, and said he expects a quick de-escalation of military attacks against Palestinian targets in Gaza to make way for a cease-fire.

The call came two days after Biden last spoke with Netanyahu. On Monday, the U.S. president said Israel has a right to defend itself but called for a cessation of hostilities, encouraging Israel to make every effort to protect innocent civilians.

Wednesday's call was more urgent.

"The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel's progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States," the White House said.

"The president conveyed to the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire."

Biden told Netanyahu in Monday's call that Israel can defend the strikes for only so long.

Hostilities continued overnight Tuesday as Israeli attacks against Hamas targets entered its 10th day.

The Israeli military said more than 50 warplanes hit the southern part of the Gaza Strip in fighting late Tuesday. Israel has targeted Hamas tunnels used to hide rockets and other weapons.

Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said attacks to destroy the tunnels will be expanded. The network of tunnels are under heavily populated areas and the bombings are killing civilians living in the buildings above them.

More than 50 Hamas rocket attacks were launched from Gaza on Tuesday, aimed at southern Israeli communities. Two workers from Thailand were killed in the attack, Israeli officials said.

A meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday failed to reach agreement on calling for a cease-fire and France filed a draft resolution calling for an end to the violence.

The United States has also called for a cease-fire, but blocked attempts to issue a joint statement, saying that such a communique would not help de-escalate the conflict.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian representative to the United Nations, said the lack of a unified position by the Security Council is "shameful."

Washington, DC
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

