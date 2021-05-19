newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Android 12 Announcement Has Been Overtaken By Dragon Ball Fans

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Android 12 is the upcoming operating system developed by Google that will launch later this year, with the company releasing the details of this drastically new endeavor earlier this week, but the announcement has seen an unexpected reaction from Dragon Ball fans who recall certain creations of the Red Ribbon Army's greatest scientist, Dr. Gero. Though the most popular androids clearly remain Android 17 and 18, having recently contributed to Universe 7's victory during the Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super, Akira Toriyama's franchise has introduced us to plenty of mechanical brawlers throughout its history.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Shelley
Person
Akira Toriyama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Android#Dragon Ball Z#Dragon Ball Super#Red Dragon#Film Fans#The Red Ribbon Army#Universe 7#Red Ribbon Army#Dragon Ball Fans#Original Series#Creations#Full Blown Villains#Canon#Fast Friends#Twitter Evcomedy#Mechanical Brawlers#User#Boy Jackaboy#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
World Series
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Google
Related
Comicstheouterhaven.net

Pokemon Master Journeys Has Been Announced

Pokemon has been going through some big advancements over the last several years, including its first main series console game in Pokemon Sword and Shield, the return of a beloved IP via New Pokemon Snap (read our review here!) and of course, a new anime with Pokemon Journeys. Journeys rewrote the formula for Pokemon’s beloved anime once again, and not just that, in the US and other places, it was on Netflix! However, in March, the series “ended”, but now, The Pokemon Company have announced via Press Release that the next series is coming soon via Pokemon Master Journeys!
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Fans Debate Whether Cell Has A Soul

One of the most popular villains introduced during the Shonen series of Dragon Ball Z was definitely Akira Toriyama's biological nightmare known as Cell, created by the nefarious Dr. Gero to get revenge against Goku for the destruction of the Red Ribbon Army. In a recent debate, fans of the popular anime series debated whether the Dragon Ball Z villain has a soul and if so, would he experience an afterlife when he met his end following the fight he had against the Super Saiyan 2 version of Gohan during the conclusion of the Cell Arc.
Video GamesICV2

BANDAI ANNOUNCES THE NEXT TWO 'DRAGON BALL SUPER CG' BOOSTER SETS

Bandai announced Unison Warrior Series Set 05 [DBS-B14] and Set 06, new booster sets for Dragon Ball Super: Card Game, for release into retail stores. Unison Warrior Series Set 05 [DBS-B14] will drop in stores in July. It will feature 292 types of total cards. The rarity breakdown is as follows: 60 commons (normal/holo), 38 uncommons, 30 rares, 23 Super Rares, 10 Special Rares, and 3 Secret Rares.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Lost Judgment, the sequel to Yakuza-spinoff Judgment, has been announced

Lost Judgment will release worldwide on September 24 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5. The new game will continue the adventure of Takayashi Yagami and will feature improvements to the combat and investigation sections of the game. Yakuza creator also confirmed that the Judgment series will be...
ComicsMiddletown Press

Toei Animation to Release Second 'Dragon Ball Super' Movie

Toei Animation, a leading Japanese animation house with a seven-decade history, has announced the release of a new “Dragon Ball Super” movie in 2022. Based on a comic by Toriyama Akira that debuted in the “Weekly Shonen Jump” magazine in 1984 and has sold 260 million paperback copies worldwide, the “Dragon Ball” franchise has long been a money spinner for Toei, with TV anime, films, games and merchandise in the mix.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Creator Akira Toriyama Comments on New Movie

After years lying in wait, the Dragon Ball fandom is back in action in a big way. If you did not know, reports have surfaced regarding the anime's future. It seems a new movie is slated to be announced shortly, and a new report has learned how creator Akira Toriyama feels about the whole ordeal. After all, his comment on the film surfaced online ahead of time, and it teases some facts about the project.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Website Offers Preview For Goku Day Release

The Official Dragon Ball website is looking to give the Shonen series a web portal a fresh coat of paint, and while the URL is currently active, the official launch of the new portal will take place this Goku Day, with a new preview giving us a better idea of what the site will look like. With rumors beginning to swirl about what will be revealed during this year's Goku Day, taking place on May 9th in Japan, it's clear that the Shonen franchise isn't looking to end the story of the Z Fighters any time soon.
ComicsComicBook

The Next Dragon Ball Movie Should Set Up A New Anime Series

The next Dragon Ball movie should set up a new anime series. Fans have been waiting long enough. There's been virtually nothing on the front of official Dragon Ball content for the screen in years; Dragon Ball Super's anime ended its run in 2018 (2019 for the US Dub), while the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie similarly hit theaters at the end of 2018. We've now gone so long without Dragon Ball Super anime that the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime has almost been running longer than DBS ever did.
Comicsotakustudy.com

New Dragon Ball Super Film in the Works for 2022 Screenings

As part of the annual ‘Goku Day’ celebrations, fans received an extra special confirmation from Toei Animation that a new animated feature film based on “Dragon Ball Super” is in development for release in 2022. The new release will be the second film based on “Dragon Ball Super,” the manga...
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Teases "Unexpected" Character in New Movie

Dragon Ball Super is teasing an "unexpected" character coming in the new movie! Ever since Dragon Ball Super: Broly brought the anime's run to an end back in 2018, fans have been clamoring for the franchise to return especially considering that the manga release of the series has continued the story far beyond the events of that film. The wait will soon be over, however, as Toei Animation has officially confirmed that the next big movie in the franchise is coming our way next year. But what can we expect to see in the new Dragon Ball Super movie?
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Fans Believe Ikora Has Been Recast

The reveal trailer for Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer showcased what's next for Bungie's online shooter. It also revealed that the popular character Ikora Rey has seemingly been recast. Or perhaps not. We're waiting to hear from Bungie on the official word. People immediately noticed and commented that it...
Moviesfunimation.com

Toei Animation Officially Announces New Dragon Ball Super Movie Coming 2022

It’s the news that Dragon Ball fans have been waiting for! The all-new Dragon Ball Super movie will be hitting Japanese theaters in 2022!. The fact that a new movie is in production isn’t new information – that was a detail shared by Shueisha’s Dragon Ball department head Akio Iyoku in an interview included with the Japanese Blu-ray release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly back in 2019. But now with the addition of the release year, fans are excited to start counting down the months.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

V Rising Has Been Announced For Release On PC Via Steam

Stunlock Studios announced this week that they will be releasing their next game V Rising on PC through Steam. As you might suspect from the doom and gloom of the artwork and screenshots here, you're looking at a vampire game. Right now there aren't a lot of plans to talk about beyond the announcement. There's no formal date set for it to be released, only that there will be a beta for the game released sometime later this year. But we do have a short intro to the game from the team and a quote from the announcement, as well as the game's first trailer for you to enjoy. We'll keep an ear out for more updates.
Moviestheslanted.com

‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sequel in the Works with Toei Studio

Another “Dragon Ball Super” movie is in the works at Toei Animation. The animation studio made the confirmation on social media, announcing a follow up film for the franchise slated in 2022. The franchise is based on the comic by Toriyama Akira, first appearing in 1984. The “Dragon Ball” collection...