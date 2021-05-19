Android 12 Announcement Has Been Overtaken By Dragon Ball Fans
The Android 12 is the upcoming operating system developed by Google that will launch later this year, with the company releasing the details of this drastically new endeavor earlier this week, but the announcement has seen an unexpected reaction from Dragon Ball fans who recall certain creations of the Red Ribbon Army's greatest scientist, Dr. Gero. Though the most popular androids clearly remain Android 17 and 18, having recently contributed to Universe 7's victory during the Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super, Akira Toriyama's franchise has introduced us to plenty of mechanical brawlers throughout its history.comicbook.com