Flood Warning issued for Live Oak by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 23:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Live Oak The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Atascosa River At Whitsett affecting Live Oak County. For the Atascosa River...including Whitsett...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Atascosa River At Whitsett. * From this evening until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 4.5 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 21.9 feet Thursday morning. The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding reaches the lowest areas of crop and pastureland Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Atascosa River Whitsett 20.0 4.5 Wed 8 am 21.7 15.8 13.6 12.0 8.7alerts.weather.gov