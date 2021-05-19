Flood Warning issued for Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 20:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Live Oak A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DUVAL...NORTHWESTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 826 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rancho De La Parita, or 17 miles north of San Diego, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Midway around 850 PM CDT. Tecalote around 905 PM CDT. Westdale around 915 PM CDT. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 650 and 664. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN