Escambia County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 50 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 11:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 1 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 1 AM CDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov
