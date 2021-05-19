Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Conecuh; Covington; Escambia A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...SOUTHEASTERN BALDWIN...EASTERN ESCAMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN CONECUH...SOUTHERN COVINGTON...OKALOOSA...SANTA ROSA AND SOUTHEASTERN ESCAMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 715 AM CDT At 615 AM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Andalusia to 6 miles northwest of Baker to 7 miles east of Fort Morgan, and moving east at 55 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Ensley, Crestview, Niceville, Gonzalez, Destin, Andalusia, Eglin AFB, Foley, Pace, Milton, Opp, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Bagdad, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Myrtle Grove and Baker.