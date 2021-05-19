newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin County, AL

Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Central by NWS

weather.gov
 51 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal, Baldwin Central and Mobile Central Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Mobile, AL
County
Baldwin County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory#Baldwin Coastal#Baldwin Central#Mobile Coastal Wind#Okaloosa Coastal#Escambia Coastal Counties#Santa Rosa Coastal#Mobile Central Counties#Southeast Winds#Gusts#Gusty Winds#Target Area#Severity#Driving#Tree Limbs#Secure Outdoor Objects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Mobile Inland, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Mobile Inland; Washington A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...NORTHERN MOBILE...NORTHWESTERN BALDWIN...SOUTHERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHERN GREENE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1212 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of McLain to 5 miles south of Leakesville to 11 miles west of Gulfcrest, and moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Citronelle, Leakesville, Gulfcrest, Deer Park, Mount Vernon, Calvert, Fruitdale, McIntosh and Movico.
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mobile THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Conecuh; Covington; Escambia A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...SOUTHEASTERN BALDWIN...EASTERN ESCAMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN CONECUH...SOUTHERN COVINGTON...OKALOOSA...SANTA ROSA AND SOUTHEASTERN ESCAMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 715 AM CDT At 615 AM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Andalusia to 6 miles northwest of Baker to 7 miles east of Fort Morgan, and moving east at 55 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Ensley, Crestview, Niceville, Gonzalez, Destin, Andalusia, Eglin AFB, Foley, Pace, Milton, Opp, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Bagdad, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Myrtle Grove and Baker.