M&T Bank Corp Sells 34,378 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)
M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,378 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com