M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 49 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleM&T Bank Corp decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $22,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

