Two running themes of the NFL in recent decades are the desire to make as much as possible into TV content, and the desire to distribute that content as broadly as possible. There are lots of examples of the everything-is-content approach, with properties from the NFL combine to Super Bowl opening night to (and especially) the NFL draft getting heavy television presences, and the draft is an example of that distribution push as well, with coverage across multiple networks (including broadcast ABC, and broadcast Fox before that) and streaming platforms.