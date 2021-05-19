newsbreak-logo
Latin-American restaurant coming to DC’s Buzzard Point

By Jeff Clabaugh
WTOP
 48 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleD.C.-based Eaternity — The Social Restaurant Group, which owns La Vie, Provision 14 and Bar Bao, has signed a lease for a waterfront restaurant at the recently completed RiverPoint apartment building in Buzzard Point. The yet-unnamed Latin American restaurant will occupy just over 8,000 square feet of ground level space...

