“A Simple Romance” turns Shakespeare’s sonnets to musical theater in Virginia Beach this weekend

If there’s a silver lining to be found in a year without live performances, it’s that artists had time to devote to unfinished projects. Many of those are coming to life this summer, including “A Simple Romance,” Broadway multi-hyphenate Michael Hunsaker’s Shakespearean musical.

Inspired by and crafted from the poet’s storied sonnets, the show debuts at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach this weekend with in-person performances.

The theater will have safety protocols in place such as mandatory masks, temperature checks and distanced seating. It will also serve boozy refreshments for the first time.

Hunsaker — who has performed in Broadway shows including “Les Miserables,” “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” and “Jesus Christ Superstar” — said he’d long dreamed of writing the play. He didn’t have the opportunity to really focus on it until the pandemic began. He was working on a cruise ship in Singapore that was immediately sidelined by COVID; without guests to attend to, he turned to his art.

Once back in the states, Hunsaker headed home to Florida to stay with his mother after Broadway shuttered. He wrapped up work on the musical and some additional projects while delving into video performances, which were more in demand because of the shutdowns. But he didn’t have any concrete plans for what he’d do with “A Simple Romance” since venues remained dark.

A conversation with Little Theatre’s Robert Shirley — the two met while working in shows with Virginia Musical Theater — changed that.

“He suggested that they produce it. Given the state of theater I thought he was joking, but here we are,” Hunsaker said. “I have been working on it furiously to get it ready.”

He not only wrote and re-wrote the story, but scored and orchestrated the musical. Hunsaker also came to Virginia Beach to direct the show.

“It may have been a daunting task to take on,” he said, “but I am thrilled with the way it’s turning out.”

It’s not his first attempt at turning Shakespeare into musical theater — he has musicalized “Measure for Measure” and “Winter’s Tale” — but it is the first time he’s focused on the sonnets. He’s always believed the collection of 154 poems didn’t get the attention it deserved in the theater world.

He started with the beloved Sonnet 18 (where the saccharine-sweet line, “Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day” was born) to center a story he describes as a Faustian fable about a deal between a mother and the devil.

No spoilers here, but it’s safe to say things don’t exactly go well. If the on-stage couple chemistry feels a bit real, it’s because the poet and child are played by an engaged-in-real-life couple, Adam Marino and Alexandra Shephard.

The show’s music meanders through genres, taking cues from the plot’s mood. Risqué scenes called for jazz melodies, while on-stage anger paired better with rock’n’roll.

“I like musicals that keep your ear guessing,” he said. “Since I already had the through-line of the sonnets I gave myself permission to be as varied musically as I wanted.”

Hunsaker’s musical just happens to be a COVID-friendly project, too. With arts funding considerably slashed during the pandemic, Shakespeare’s works are easy on the budget because they’re royalty-free.

Now that restrictions are easing up, Hunsaker hopes to return to New York City next year with “A Simple Romance.” His directorial experience showed him that, while stressful, working with a cast as he found here was “truly incredible.”

“I’m very eager to keep telling this story and I think it would fit quite nicely in a cool Off-Broadway theater. I have this incredible show to pitch to the world, and I never would have had that without everyone here at Little Theatre Virginia Beach.”

If you go

When : 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays May 21 through June 6; 2:30 p.m. Sundays

Where : Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, 550 Barberton Drive, Virginia Beach

Tickets : $10-$20

Details : ltvb.com , 757-428-9233

