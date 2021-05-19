Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $18,877,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Wynn Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com