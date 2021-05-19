NEW YORK RANGERS officially name Mike Grier as Hockey Operations Adviser

The end of the regular season is coming and it was a wild and crazy week in the NHL. The Last Word on Hockey Show was back is back on the MAD Radio Network and North East Streaming Sports. Your host Jim Biringer from lastwordonhockey.com was back alongside Coach Jay and March Weiss. The boys were joined by Ricky Otazu of the Ricky O Show to discuss what happened with the New York Rangers during the week. The boys break down the Tom Wilson incident, the Rangers statement and why Jeff Gorton and John Davidson were fired. Plus they discuss the race for the final spot in the Central Division along with some milestones in the NHL.