NEW YORK RANGERS officially name Mike Grier as Hockey Operations Adviser
New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced that Mike Grier has been named Hockey Operations Advisor on Wednesday morning. In his role with the New York Rangers, Grier will work with the hockey operations department in both hockey-related decisions and off-ice player and prospect development. In addition, he will assist prospects in the organization, including players with the Rangers’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, with on-ice development.empiresportsmedia.com