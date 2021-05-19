Just Announced – Jonas Brothers Are Heading to Red Rocks This Summer
Red Rocks season is heating — I mean “Burnin’ Up” — as Red Rocks continue to plot a post-pandemic concert season. Today, the venue announced that the Jonas Brothers will make their Red Rocks debut this summer. The recently reunited brothers will hit the iconic amphitheatre on September 5, 2021, for “The Remember This Tour” alongside Kelsea Ballerini. The forthcoming date is the first back in Denver since the brothers’ last jaunt as a reunited outfit at Ball Arena in March 2019.303magazine.com