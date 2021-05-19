Just Announced – Jonas Brothers Are Heading to Red Rocks This Summer

After teasing their return to Red Rocks last month, Above & Beyond have unveiled the dates tickets will go on sale for the show in October. What’s better than catching a show at the iconic venue Red Rocks? Catching one with an iconic trio, of course. That’s exactly what will happen on October 22 as Above & Beyond will make their way from the UK to Colorado for a night filled with plenty of positive vibes and fantastic sounds that will stir up emotions.