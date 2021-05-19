Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Shares Bought by UBP Investment Advisors SA
UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned 0.86% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com