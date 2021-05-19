Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com