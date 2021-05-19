Marine City receives several grants from Community Foundation

St. Clair County Commissioners are exploring whether or not they could use some federal COIVD-19 relief money to help improve infrastructure along a growing corridor in the southern end of the county. Commission Chair Jeff Bohm tells our Paul Miller that the Marine City Highway/26 Mile Road corridor is being eyed for both residential and industrial development however things such as a lack of water and sewer are standing in its way. “If we didn’t’ receive some of this COVID money, we wouldn’t be having these conversations,” said Bohm. “Any of those communities along that corridor cannot afford to do water and sewer on their own.” Bohm says the county has had to turn down millions of dollars of proposed development along that corridor due to the lack of infrastructure.