Marine City receives several grants from Community Foundation
Marine City is a step closer to having it’s own public marina along the Belle River. The Community Foundation of St. Clair County will be financially supporting the new marina which was identified as a top priority by a local group of business and governmental leaders. Hal Walker chairs the Blue Meets Green coalition and says the project is much needed as there currently is no public marina in Marine City. “There’s between 600 and a 1000 linear feet of docking area that’s going to be for transient boaters,” says Walker, who anticipates there being 20 to 25 slips built at the site.www.rock1055.com