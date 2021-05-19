newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Wait, Is Johannah Duggar Already Courting?

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

In the Duggar family, there’s always news to share. Whether someone is courting, planning a wedding, or pregnant, fans are excited to hear what’s going on. While there are a couple of pregnant Duggars, no one has announced a courtship recently. Things have been pretty silent, except for the news of Josh Duggar’s arrest a few weeks ago. The headlines have been focusing on his arrest since. Now, it’s looking like someone else might be stepping into the spotlight. It seems like Johannah Duggar might be in a courtship (or she’s at least thinking about it.)

www.tvshowsace.com
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Duggar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duggar Family#The Duggars#Wedding#Duggar Critics#Pregnant Duggars#Friends#Things#News#Headlines#Court#School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
FSU
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesimdb.com

Josh Duggar Released From Custody, But Not Allowed To Return Home

Josh Duggar was released from an Arkansas detention center on Thursday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Duggar’s request to be released from an Arkansas detention center was granted on Thursday, however, he will not be allowed to return home. The 33-year-old former reality star, who was arrested in Arkansas last month, appeared in court on Wednesday after pleading not guilty to receiving and.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Jill Duggar Poses in Swimwear for Summer

Jill Duggar is modeling some swimwear options for summer!. As a new season fast approaches, the former Counting On star posted a series of photos to Instagram of herself in several outfits that included tank tops and shorts. "Swimwear!! It’s almost that time of year! 🤗," she captioned the images.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Austin Forsyth to Testify in Upcoming Trial

Right now, all eyes are on Josh Duggar, his arrest, and his family ... and their roles as enablers. Some Duggars are firmly Team Josh. Others in the family have made unsubtle calls for justice. So when a member of the Duggar family is going to be testifying in court,...
TV & Videosdailysoapdish.com

‘Counting On’: The torment of the Duggar girls After Josh Duggar Molestation Scandal

‘Counting On’ spoilers reveal that we’ve talked about how Josh Duggar molested his sisters when he was a minor and when the majority of them were still minors themselves. However, thanks to the youtube podcast, “I pray you put this journal away” we now have some special insight as to how the four Duggar girls were feeling when the first scandal broke, and just as we suspected, the face that the Duggars put on to Megyn Kelly and the rest of the world was just that, a face, the girls were actually really devastated in real life.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Jana Duggar & Stephen Wissmann: First Pic of Couple Leaks Online!

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann are courting. As you probably know, Jana and Stephen have not publicly confirmed their relationship, but those who know the Duggar family well enough are fully capable of spotting the signs of a courtship. And it's been especially easy in this case, as Jana and...
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Claire Spivey Honors Teenage Husband, May Very Well Be Pregnant Right Now

Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar just celebrated their anniversary. No, not their wedding anniversary, considering the extremely young exchanged vows just two months ago. Instead, Spivey jumped on Instagram on Tuesday in order to pay tribute to her husband on the date they met two years ago. "As I look...
Celebritiesourteentrends.com

Josh Duggar Denies That He’s A Flight Risk

Josh Duggar says there’s no way that he’s going to run away from his problems – or the law, for that matter – as he is too recognizable to be a flight risk. And according to a lot of Duggar fans and critics, they absolutely believe it. The former reality television star was arrested for possession of child explicit content. If found guilty, he can face up to 20 years in prison. Here’s what you need to know.