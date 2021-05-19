Wait, Is Johannah Duggar Already Courting?
In the Duggar family, there’s always news to share. Whether someone is courting, planning a wedding, or pregnant, fans are excited to hear what’s going on. While there are a couple of pregnant Duggars, no one has announced a courtship recently. Things have been pretty silent, except for the news of Josh Duggar’s arrest a few weeks ago. The headlines have been focusing on his arrest since. Now, it’s looking like someone else might be stepping into the spotlight. It seems like Johannah Duggar might be in a courtship (or she’s at least thinking about it.)www.tvshowsace.com