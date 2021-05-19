Wait, Is Johannah Duggar Already Courting?

‘Counting On’ spoilers reveal that we’ve talked about how Josh Duggar molested his sisters when he was a minor and when the majority of them were still minors themselves. However, thanks to the youtube podcast, “I pray you put this journal away” we now have some special insight as to how the four Duggar girls were feeling when the first scandal broke, and just as we suspected, the face that the Duggars put on to Megyn Kelly and the rest of the world was just that, a face, the girls were actually really devastated in real life.